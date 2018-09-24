That mystery restaurant coming to downtown? Here’s who it is and where it’s going

That mystery restaurant coming to downtown Fresno? It’s La Boulangerie.
La Boulangerie, the longtime bakery and restaurant in Fig Garden Village, plans to open a location on the main floor of the Pacific Southwest Building on Fulton Street.
Speculation started swirling Friday when the Downtown Fresno Partnership sent out a news release teasing an event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where the mayor and others would unveil “plans for a well-known Fresno eatery to open a downtown Fresno location.”
The owner of La Bou – as it’s often affectionately called – confirmed the business was opening a downtown location, but declined to talk further. Building owner Sevak Khatchadourian also declined to share details.
This story will be updated when details are made public Tuesday, but here’s what we know so far.
The Pacific Southwest Building is at Fulton and Mariposa streets, which has become a hub of activity since Fulton Mall was turned back into a street open to cars. The opposite corner is where new restaurant Chicken Shack opened (with Toshiko Japanese Cuisine next door coming soon), and existing restaurants Just the Tip and Kids Cafe 2019 are a few doors down.
Pacific Southwest now has a large ballroom on the ground floor. The new La Bou will have outdoor patio seating and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to the news release.
The La Bou in Fig Garden has a posse of loyal customers who swamp the business most days. They’re usually leisurely lunching under umbrellas or picking up cakes (like the Nicoise cake the bakery is known for), pastries or breads.
Last year, when Uncle Harry’s New York Bagelry closed after Fig Garden was bought by a New York firm, some people mistakenly thought La Bou might close, too. It caused a near revolt, with La Bou fans pouring their hearts out about how much they loved the business.
Those incorrect rumors may have stemmed from the sale of the business. After 37 years, founder Patrick Bourrel sold the business last year to TJ Rakkar and several partners, two of whom have bakery experience.
