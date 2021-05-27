You know the drill: Fresno State’s sweet corn is back. Here’s when you can get a taste

The first annual crop of Fresno State’s famous sweet corn is a big deal.

To the point where the school’s Gibson Farm Market has been teasing the event (it is always an event, even in a pandemic) on social media since mid-April.

And now it’s here. The corn officially goes on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the farm market on Chestnut Avenue on campus.

It will only be white corn at first. The school’s yellow white corn isn’t expected until sometime in June. Prices remain at 50 cents an ear or $7 for a bag of 10 (pre-bagged and available outside the store). Quantities are limited, so shoppers are allowed a maximum of 24 ears or two 10-ear bags.

Masks will be required, along with social-distancing inside and outside the store, and customers are asked to shop one person per bin. Do not shuck or put corn back in bins and use sanitizer stations when entering the store.

The farm market will be be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through the Fourth of July holiday.

For those haven’t experienced the hype, the school has been growing and selling its sweet corn for coming on 30 years. The University Agricultural Laboratory has 70 dedicated acres and can produce a quarter-million ears each season.

Over the years, the anticipation for the yearly harvest has become something of a celebration both for backyard grillers and area restaurateurs (see Annex Kitchen’s corn agnolotti).