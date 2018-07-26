Ten of our favorite foods from the Fresno Food Expo and where to get them

The Fresno Food Expo has become a hotbed for launching new and interesting food and drink products. This year did not disappoint.
Cruising through the aisles of the expo, we found 10 new products that we think are worth trying.
Brown Butter Baking Co., brown butter cookies — If you’ve ever melted butter until it takes on a rich, nutty scent and taste, you know the magic of brown butter. Melissa and Mike McKinsey, the couple behind the Clovis-based company (not to be confused with Brown Butter Cookie Co. in Cayucos), have tinkered with their recipes until they hit upon something that is a new level of delicious.
Expect to see more of these cookies soon as they are upping their production. You can find their cookies (there are several flavors, all using brown butter) at the River Park Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Clovis Farmers Market on Friday nights.
Rosa Brothers Milk Company, Horchata-flavored milk — This milk from the Tulare creamery is made with skim milk, cinnamon and vanilla and is quite tasty. It joins the creamery’s other flavored milks sold in glass bottles, including root beer, strawberry, orange cream, and even banana milk.
Find it at Save Mart, Grocery Outlet, Vons, Food 4 Less.
Producers Dairy, Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream — Quality ingredients make all the difference. And you can taste it in Producers’ new ice cream flavor. Every bite includes something delicious, including cheesecake chunks, graham cracker crumbs and strawberries. It’s rich, creamy and satisfying, everything you want in a premium ice cream. Find Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream at Food for Less, Winco and R-N Market.
Riley’s Brewing Co., Riley’s Hard Lemonade — If you are looking for a tasty summertime adult beverage, this is it. Drink it straight out of the bottle, over ice or mixed in a drink. It’s refreshing and has just the right amount of lemon zest. You can find it at Riley’s Brew Pub in Clovis or at local Save Mart stores, Johnny Quick and Costco.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Hazy Little Thing IPA — This is one of those beers you have to smell in order to fully appreciate. The blend of hops entices you with an aroma of tropical fruit flavors. Brewed in the Northeast style with its characteristic hazy look, the beer goes down extremely smooth with lots of flavor and low on the bitterness scale. You can find the Hazy Little Thing IPA at several stores, including Food Maxx, Save Mart and the Maroa Shell.
Crazy Go Nuts, oatmeal cookie walnut butter — This Fowler company makes walnut butters, which are like almond or peanut butter, but with walnuts instead. The oatmeal cookie walnut butter actually tastes like an oatmeal cookie. Put it on apples or use it like peanut butter.
You can buy it online from the company, via Amazon.com, at the Poindexter Nut Company’s Country Store, 5414 E. Floral Ave. in Selma, and at several stores listed on the company’s website.
La Tapatia Tortilleria Inc., Gold Sun Multigrain Berrytilla Wrap — This longtime Fresno food maker has become a trendsetter in the development of tortillas for health conscious consumers. Its new line of multigrain tortillas are nutritious and tasty. Served warm, the berrytillas are a good compliment for Nutella, cream cheese or peanut butter and jelly. The berrytillas will be available Aug. 20 at several local stores, including Winco and Save Mart.
Latin Fusion Guanábana, Marquez Brothers International — This Fresno company has turned the spiky green fruit guanábana (called soursop in English) into a drink. Similar to a juice, it’s a refreshing, mild-flavored drink, perfect for a hot day.
You can find it at Ventura Market, FreshCo Food Center and other independent stores in Fresno. It’s scheduled to be on the shelves at Walmart in late August.
Full Circle Brewing Co., Fudgement Day Black Forest Fudge Stout — This Fresno-made beer is actually made with trays of fudge, consisting of chocolate chips, and caramel, pomegranate and cherries. The beer was a collaborative effort with the brewery, Belching Beaver Brewery Tavern & Grill and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Fresno.
It’s an easy-drinking beer, almost dangerously so because it has a 7% alcohol by volume.
You can buy it in four packs of cans at the Full Circle taproom at 620 F St. in Fresno. It’s also available at The Market at Herndon and West avenues, the MGA Liquors stores and Ezmart Chevron stores.
Cookies con Amore, chocolate biscotti — This biscotti is so good that even people who don’t have trouble with gluten will like it. The company based near San Diego sells handmade Italian cookies, with recipes that have been handed down through generations. It has a gluten-free line of cookies and a line of regular cookies. Usually packaged in boxes with a mix several types of cookies, you can find them at Sprouts, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Whole Foods.
