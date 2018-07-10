This creamery keeps kicking out wild flavors. Will you try horchata milk?

Rosa Brothers Milk Company, the Tulare-based creamery that brought us root beer-flavored milk, is about to debut a new flavor: horchata.
Rosa Brothers has lets its creativity run wild in recent years, branching out from the traditional milk and chocolate milk it sells in glass bottles at local grocery stores. In addition to the root beer milk, it also sells strawberry milk, orange cream milk and even banana milk.
Last year, it partnered with Lanna Coffee Co. to create coffee milk, a drink that combined Rosa Brothers 2 percent milk with Lanna's cold brew coffee concentrate.
Next week, it will debut its horchata milk.
Horchata is typically a rice-based drink with cinnamon that is popular in Mexico and Central America. The Rosa Brothers version blends milk with cinnamon, rice starch and other natural flavors. It will be available in quart size and single-serving glass bottles in stores July 16.
You can get Rosa Brothers milk at select Save Mart, Grocery Outlet, Vons and liquor stores. See the company's website for a full list of stores that carry it.
Horchata is a popular flavor that places around here like to play with. The Revue coffee shop has a horchata latte on its menu for the summer. Fulton Street Coffee has its own version of a horchata drink made with oats. And ice cream shop G's Creamery has had a vegan horchata ice cream on the menu.
Rosa Brothers will kick off sales of the horchata milk with free ice cream cones – for people who buy a quart of horchata milk – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Monday, July 16 at the Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store at 2400 S. K St. in Tulare.
Comments