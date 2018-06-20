How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7?

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled down 92 tacos in 8 minutes and was crowned the Taco Eating World Champion at Taco Truck Throwdown 7 on Saturday afternoon, July 29, 2017, in Fresno.
Taco Truck Throwdown returns and it's bringing Ramon Ayala and DJ Quik

June 20, 2018

Question: After eight years, how does the Taco Truck Throwdown remain one of Fresno's most anticipated cultural happenings, an event so popular it has its own imitators (several of them at this point).

For one, keep people guessing. Last year, for example, the event expanded into two days and brought in a Major League Eating competition and Joey Chestnut, who won $4,000 and ate close to 100 tacos.

This year's event, (happening July 19-20 at Chukchansi Park) focuses on the music, bringing in Ramon Ayala and DJ Quik.

Ramon Ayala and Dj Quik perform at this year's Taco Truck Throwdown, July 20 at Chukchansi Park.
Ayala should need no introduction around these parts. The so-called "King of the Accordion" is a legend in the Norteño scene. He closed out The Big Fresno Fair last year and just played the Rainbow Ballroom last month.

DJ Quik is a hip-hop icon. The Compton MC and producer may have been overshadowed by the likes of NWA, but he's the kind of old-school hip-hop act that has many followers in the Valley.

Throwdown purists can still get the ol' taco truck and a ball game on Thursday night.

Ayala and Quik play Friday night, in a lineup that also includes (Fresno's own) 40 Watt Hype, Califas and a DJ set from Kay Rich.

Organizers are also bringing back the World Taco-Eating Championships on Friday.

Also, Lucha Extreme wrestling.

The taco trucks, 30 of them, will be out for both days.

Tickets for both days are on sale now, with a limited number of $20 tickets available for July 20 (they will go up in price). Tickets for July 19 start at $13 and include entrance to the ballgame. The Grizzlies take on the Wackramento, sorry, Sacramento River Cats.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

