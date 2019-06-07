Books from Valley authors: biography from Carden, Ebert; trilogy from Riley

Allen Carden, left, and Thomas Ebert reveal the interesting life of Lincoln’s personal secretary in their new book “John George Nicolay: The Man in Lincoln’s Shadow.” Allen Carden and Thomas Ebert

John George Nicolay: The Man in Lincoln’s Shadow

Authors: Allen Carden, former Fresno Pacific University president and current professor, and Thomas J. Ebert, former librarian and former associate vice president for academic personnel at Fresno State

Description: Apart from the president’s family, arguably no one was closer to Abraham Lincoln during his tenure in the White House than John George Nicolay. A German immigrant with a keen intelligence and tenacious work ethic, Nicolay (1832-1901) served as Lincoln’s personal secretary and, owing to the extraordinary challenges facing the White House, became in effect its first chief of staff.

Intensely devoted to the president, he kept the White House running smoothly and allowed Lincoln to focus on the top priorities. After Lincoln’s death, Nicolay’s greatest achievement was his co-authorship, with his White House assistant, John Hay, of the first thoroughly documented account of Lincoln’s life and administration, a work still consulted by historians. (University of Tennessee Press)

Available on Amazon, $52 for hardcover.

They Call Him Skinner (2017)

Author: Timothy James Riley, Fresno

Timothy James Riley of Fresno holds his book, “They Call Him Skinner.” Timothy James Riley

Description: Montana, 1920. James “Skinner” O’Brien would rather keep his nose in a book than exchange blows. But when the school year comes to an end, the teen must once again enter the fierce world of newspaper delivery where defending his corner means going toe-to-toe with rival gang leaders. Since his father is sick from working the mines and the down payment for a family farm is within reach, Skinner can’t afford to ruin his perfect fight record … can he stand up for his family and friends without losing his future? Or will he learn too late that some battles can’t be fought with fists alone? (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 195 pages)

Riley says the next book in the trilogy will bring Skinner to Fowler and then on to his roots in Cork, Ireland.

Available on Amazon, $9.99 for paperback, $2.99 for Kindle.