New books from Valley authors: Fresno State grad Monique Quintana, 17-year-old Arys Scott

“Cenote City,” by Fresno State graduate Monique Quintana, was published on March 5, 2019.

Cenote City

Author: Monique Quintana, Fresno

Description: Lune’s mother, Marcrina, cannot stop crying after all the hospitals shut down. She cries and cries and finally she is exiled to the cenote, where her tears endlessly fill the giant sinkhole. She becomes a big tourist attraction. The story traces the lives of Lune, Marcrina and Lune’s son Nico and the strange place called Cenote City, where the world of magic and the dead entwines with daily life. (Clash Books, 156 pages)

Available on Amazon, $13.95 for paperback, $4.99 on Kindle, moniquequintana.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seventeen-year-old Arys Scott self-published “Writing on the Walls” in January 2019. Arys Scott

Writing on the Walls

Author: Arys Scott, 17, of Prather

Description: On and beneath the streets of San Francisco, armed with spray paint and endless words to shout to the world, live the runaways. The broken. The misfits. All with stories and baggage. They do all they can to survive, expressing themselves in the writing on the walls. Things all change when they meet a rich boy who, at first glance, seems to have everything. But people are complex, and life is hard. How will the runaways’ lives and problems mesh with that of a rich boy, his family’s business, and an arranged marriage? This chance meeting could either make them or break them. (Arys Scott, 413 pages)

Available on Amazon, $14.99 for paperback, free on Kindle Unlimited, writingonthewallsbook.wordpress.com.