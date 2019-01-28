Driver killed in solo crash on Manning Avenue

The driver of a 1989 Chevrolet died early Saturday morning in a solo-vehilce crash on Manning Avenue near Reedley, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The fatal incident took place about 2 a.m. as the 31-year-old driver, whose name and place of residence were not disclosed, was westbound on Manning west of Kings River Road when he drifted to the right and careened across the shoulder of Manning, down a dirt embankment and hit a large tree.
He died at the scene.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
