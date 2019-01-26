One person dead after crash near Kings River

One person died in a rollover crash in Reedley early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.
First-responders arrived at the crash scene off Manning Avenue near the Kings River and across from the Edgewater Inn just before 2 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Reedley Firemen’s Association.
A pickup had rolled 10 to 15 feet down an embankment and smashed into a tree.
One person inside the pickup was pronounced dead on scene, but fire crews remained at the scene for two hours as it was a challenge to extricate the body, according to the post. It is not clear if anyone else was in the pickup.
Reedley police, the California Highway Patrol, the Sequoia Safety Council, Cal Fire and the Reedley Fire Department assisted with the incident.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by CHP.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
