Female pedestrian struck during wet weather near busy north Fresno intersection

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near a busy north Fresno intersection.
It happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday near Blackstone and Sierra avenues, where emergency medical staff arrived and found a woman laying near a center median and located just a short distance from the vehicle that hit her.
The car, driven by a female, was traveling northbound on Blackstone and attempting to make a left turn onto Sierra when it struck the woman in the roadway, according to Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.
It is unclear if the woman pedestrian, who is in her 50s, was crossing the street or merely standing in the middle of the road for some reason.
She was found unconscious when emergency crews arrived and was transported to a local hospital, where she is suffering serious injuries.
The driver was checked and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bowlan added.
The car that struck the woman remained parked in a turning lane near the Blackstone and Sierra intersection when police arrived.
It is unclear if the rainy weather played a part in the collision, though Bowlan noted the intersection is dark and confirmed it was raining at the time.
The incident caused Blackstone Avenue, in both directions, to be shut down for about an hour.
The identity of the victim or the driver was not released.
