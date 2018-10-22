Elderly Coalinga man suspected of murdering his wife has died, sheriff’s office says

An 85-year-old Coalinga man suspected of shooting and killing his wife has died, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.





Clarence Kozlowski was taken from the county jail to Community Regional Medical Center on Oct. 9 after complaining of chest pains.

He remained hospitalized and died Sunday. An autopsy Monday found nothing suspicious and the cause of death is pending lab tests, the sheriff’s office said.

Kozlowski was arrested Sept. 14 after Coalinga police responded just after 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Jefferson Street where they found 81-year-old Joy Kozlowski dead from a single gunshot wound.

Police asked the sheriff’s office to handled the investigation. A motive for the homicide has not been been stated.