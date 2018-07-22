Ferguson Fire spreads 1,448 acres overnight. Time until full containment still unknown

The Ferguson Fire spread another 1,448 acres overnight, according to the wildfire’s incident commanders. The containment remains at 6 percent with 216 structures threatened, says a 7 a.m. Sunday morning news release.
With the quick spread of 30,493 acre fire, several mandatory evacuations are in place for the surrounding areas, including Yosemite West. The fire was reported to be burning at 29,045 acres at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Other areas under evacuation order: Old El Portal, Rancheria Flat government housing, Foresta, Yosemite View Lodge, El Portal Trailer Court, Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, Savage’s Trading Post, Sweetwater Ridge and Incline Road from Clearing House to the Foresta Bridge. Many more areas are under evacuation notice.
An evacuation center is set up at New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.
The fire started late July 13 near El Portal in the Merced River canyon. Its footprint grew by about 5,800 acres in the most recent 48 hours tracked.
Friday, the fire jumped over the river. About 2,000 acres of the fire’s footprint are north of the river.
The expected containment date and cause of the fire remains unknown., according to the latest news release.
A total of 2,903 personnel are battling the fire.
