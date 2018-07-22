The Ferguson fire continues to burn on the north side of Highway 140 and the Merced River in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 21, 2018. The fire was steadily growing Saturday after two more firefighters were injured while battling the flames in blazing summer heat to protect mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada. The Ferguson fire was churning northward within Sierra National Forest, sending up smoke that obscured valley views in the park. Yosemite remained open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, was closed to stage firefighters. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)
The Ferguson fire continues to burn on the north side of Highway 140 and the Merced River in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 21, 2018. The fire was steadily growing Saturday after two more firefighters were injured while battling the flames in blazing summer heat to protect mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada. The Ferguson fire was churning northward within Sierra National Forest, sending up smoke that obscured valley views in the park. Yosemite remained open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, was closed to stage firefighters. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP) Andrew Kuhn AP
The Ferguson fire continues to burn on the north side of Highway 140 and the Merced River in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 21, 2018. The fire was steadily growing Saturday after two more firefighters were injured while battling the flames in blazing summer heat to protect mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada. The Ferguson fire was churning northward within Sierra National Forest, sending up smoke that obscured valley views in the park. Yosemite remained open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, was closed to stage firefighters. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP) Andrew Kuhn AP

Latest News

Ferguson Fire spreads 1,448 acres overnight. Time until full containment still unknown

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

July 22, 2018 08:09 AM

The Ferguson Fire spread another 1,448 acres overnight, according to the wildfire’s incident commanders. The containment remains at 6 percent with 216 structures threatened, says a 7 a.m. Sunday morning news release.

With the quick spread of 30,493 acre fire, several mandatory evacuations are in place for the surrounding areas, including Yosemite West. The fire was reported to be burning at 29,045 acres at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.

Other areas under evacuation order: Old El Portal, Rancheria Flat government housing, Foresta, Yosemite View Lodge, El Portal Trailer Court, Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, Savage’s Trading Post, Sweetwater Ridge and Incline Road from Clearing House to the Foresta Bridge. Many more areas are under evacuation notice.

An evacuation center is set up at New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Fire crews continue to battle the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. According to Cal Fire Public Information Officer, Michael Whitaker, the fire has burned more than 27,000 acres and is 7 percent contained.

By

The fire started late July 13 near El Portal in the Merced River canyon. Its footprint grew by about 5,800 acres in the most recent 48 hours tracked.

Friday, the fire jumped over the river. About 2,000 acres of the fire’s footprint are north of the river.

The expected containment date and cause of the fire remains unknown., according to the latest news release.

A total of 2,903 personnel are battling the fire.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  