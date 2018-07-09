Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

Northeast Fresno resident Jeanette Grider's social media post on NextDoor was the first indication to many about discolored water problems in that part of the city. The area receives some of its drinking water from Fresno's Northeast Surface Water
Northeast Fresno resident Jeanette Grider's social media post on NextDoor was the first indication to many about discolored water problems in that part of the city. The area receives some of its drinking water from Fresno's Northeast Surface Water
Lead found in Fresno school's water. Is the water in that neighborhood safe?

By Brianna Calix

July 09, 2018 02:55 PM

The lead found in the water from a drinking fountain at Addams Elementary in Fresno last week could be from a fixture, according to officials with the city of Fresno.

Just because lead was in the water from the school's drinking fountain doesn't mean water in the surrounding neighborhood also is contaminated.

Eric Payne, a State Center Community College District trustee, asked the question on Twitter last week after news of the school water broke.

"If lead is found in the water fountains, that our kids drink from in low-income and historic neighborhoods, can I also assume homes/public parks in that neighborhood also have high levels of lead that need to be tested? #QuestionsThatNeedAnswers," he tweeted.

The short answer is no, according to Mark Standriff, the spokesman for the city of Fresno.

"The city of Fresno’s water supply has always met all federal and state standards for lead and copper," he said.

The lead finding was the first positive result out of 30 Fresno Unified sites tested. A minimum of five sources at each site were tested, Standriff said. Testing at all the district’s schools will be complete by January.

rust pipe
A rusting piece of plumbing from the home of Michael and Karen Micheli, who live in northeast Fresno. A number of homeowners in northeast Fresno this year have reported discolored water and, in some cases, excessive levels of lead, coming from the taps in their homes.
JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee file

Up until last year, the city was only required to test schools' water when requested. But this year, that changed and the city is testing many school sites.

Last year, residents in northeast Fresno filed a class-action lawsuit against the city over water problems, including lead and discoloration. The suit is pending in court.

Residents who wish to have their water tested can request a test on the city's FresGO mobile app or call 559-621-2489 (CITY).

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

