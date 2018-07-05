Is Chukchansi Park back as a place to see concerts? Nelly is booked for September.

Nelly, the three-time Grammy Award winning rapper best known for adding consonants to words (as in the 2002 track "Hot in Herre"), is coming to Chukchansi Park.
His last time through town was marred with travel issues and a three-hour delay.
Nelly performs Sept. 13, alongside Bronx rapper Fat Joe. Tickets are $34.50 to $69.50 and on sale now, online, at the Fresno Grizzlies Box office or by phone at 559-320-8497.
Two days later, country singer Jake Owen stops at the ballpark on his Life's Whatcha Make It tour. Tickets for that show range from $34.40-$149 (the special on-stage tickets are already sold out) are also on sale now.
Both shows follow a summer of non-baseball entertainment at the park, including the massive Baile del Signo, which happens Aug. 4 and the Taco Truck Throwdown, which runs July 19-20 and includes performances from Ramon Ayala and DJ Quik along with a Major League Eating competition.
Last week, the stadium hosted the Foam Wonderland EDM tour.
Taken together, the events can be seen as a positive sign that the Fresno Grizzlies' new owner group means to make good on its name ( Fresno Sports and Events) and the promise of a downtown stadium as year-round entertainment venue.
That promise never materialized quite as envisioned. Though the stadium did host the likes of Toby Keith (in his heyday), Def Leppard and B.B. King in the early 2000s, there was bit of a dry spell after that Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson concert in 2009. The stadium sold its mobile stage (for 92 percent less than it cost) in 2015.
Just this week, there was a groundbreaking for a new social space in the stadium. Around 1,000 seats will be lost for the open space, which will include a full-service bar, six 65-inch TVs and multiple levels for watching games and events. It's the first major construction project at the stadium since it opened in 2002 and is should be completed in time for the Jake Owen show, Sept. 15.
