Deadly gang-on-gang shooting happened near Ball gym as children played nearby, Dyer says

Police arrested an 18-year-old man early Friday in the fatal southwest Fresno shooting of another man Thursday evening in what Chief Jerry Dyer said was gang-on-gang violence in front of the Frank H. Ball Community Center as children played nearby.

Eliseo Orozco was taken into custody about 5 a.m. Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Eliseo Orozco, 18, was booked in the shooting of Juan Rangel, 31, Thursday night in southwest Fresno. Fresno Police Department

He is accused of shooting Juan Rangel, 31, about 7:19 p.m. on Mayor Avenue near Inyo Street in what Dyer said involved a conflict between Norteño and Sureño gangs. Dyer said between 40 and 50 officers were sent into the streets Friday to target the gang members and quash the violence.

The fatal shooting took place as the victim drove by the community center with another man, and were seen by a group of other apparent gang members sitting on a curb, Dyer said.

One of the men on the curb reportedly jumped up, shouted "there he is," and fired eight gunshots at the driver. The car sped away, but the man continued firing and the driver was struck in the head. The car careened out of control, striking two other vehicles before overturning at Inyo and C streets. Rangel, identified as the driver, died at the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital.

Dyer said the shooting was "very disturbing," because the shots were fired so near the children and the vehicle narrowly missed bystanders before it came to a stop.

The chief said police want to knock down further violence between the gangs and "send a message" that it won't be tolerated.