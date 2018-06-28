Man with gunshot wound found dead after crashing car in southwest Fresno, police say

A man with a gunshot wound died in a vehicle after crashing the sport-utility vehicle in southwest Fresno on Thursday.
Shortly after 7:15 p.m. officers received a Shotspotter alert in the area of Inyo Street and Mayor Avenue, Lt. Jennifer Horsford said. As officers were responding, they received a report of a traffic collision at C and Inyo streets.
Officers determined the two incidents were related, Horsford said, and arrived to find a damaged green SUV with the driver dead and the passenger with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers learned the driver of the vehicle was hit in a shooting near Mayor Avenue and Inyo Street, Horsford said, then drove east on Inyo Street before crashing and flipping the SUV near the intersection.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation. It is unknown if it is gang related, Horsford said.
Comments