This Week in Fresnoland: A resolution to west Fresno’s social service problem + evictions resume

West Fresno residents gather outside the Department of Social Services building in west Fresno to protest the moving of service resources to the former Pelco facility in Clovis, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Good morning, it’s Dympna Ugwu-Oju and Danielle Bergstrom here.

First, don’t miss our colleague Cassandra Garibay’s reporting on the end of the state’s eviction moratorium and what that means for San Joaquin Valley renters.

Renters in the city of Fresno are still shielded from eviction for nonpayment of rent, as city leaders have opted to continue local protections.

--

A few weeks ago, we reported on the concerns raised by several west Fresno residents about the inaccessibility of social services at Fresno County’s West Fresno Regional Center on California Avenue. (Listen to a recap of the situation on this week’s Valley Edition, on KVPR.)

Fresnoland in your inbox Sign up for our weekly newsletter with important stories in the Central San Joaquin Valley. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What was once billed as a “one-stop shop” became virtually an information kiosk, as residents looking to connect with food or employment benefits were sent to Clovis, where the county has recently consolidated its social services employees.

Our reporting revealed that county officials had transferred eligibility workers away from the West Fresno Regional Center to Clovis — a key type of employee that helps people navigate through the paperwork and bureaucracy.

Residents in west Fresno are less likely to own a car than other Fresno County residents. A 10-mile trip to Clovis may seem ordinary, but without a car, it can turn into a full-day ordeal.

“I feel for people who don’t even have a car to borrow, especially if they have family,” said Avis Braggs, a recipient of social services, who previously only walked a few blocks to meet with her social worker.

After our reporting and a protest by west Fresno residents, county officials backpedaled and have restored prior access to eligibility workers and job specialists for the community.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The West Fresno Regional Center is once again a full service, one-stop shop, where clients can obtain all DSS services, including meeting and consulting with eligibility workers and job specialists, according to Jean Rousseau, the chief administrative officer of Fresno County.

Rousseau made the announcement during an editorial board interview with The Fresno Bee on Sept. 23. “It [WFRC] is designed now to be a one-stop [center], to allow folks to get everything they need done there,” Rousseau said.

Fresno County District 1 Supervisor Brian Pacheco, who represents the west Fresno community, told The Bee’s opinion editor that “there should be no need for anyone from west Fresno to ever have to get on a bus and go to Clovis for services.”

“You should be able to get everything you need in west Fresno.”

What does this mean?

Clients no longer have to travel to Clovis for any services, including getting help filling out forms to become eligible for various forms of social services, including SNAP, and CalWorks. These services, will once again, be addressed at the West Fresno Regional Center.

Residents can meet with eligibility workers as well as job specialists at the West Fresno site.

Residents choosing to use a self-service computer at the center will receive assistance from WFRC staff.

This week in local public meetings

(Make sure to catch live-tweeting of the Fresno City Council and Fresno Board of Supervisors by Andy Hansen-Smith at @AndyHS and the Clovis City Council and Fresno Housing Authority by Heather Halsey Martinez at @heatherhalsey).

At the Clovis Planning Commission meeting on September 23, Documenter Heather Halsey Martinez reported that commissioners approved a rezone in the Loma Vista planning area for DeYoung properties and approved development standard changes to align with state housing laws. Read here for more information.

At the Lemoore City Council meeting on September 21, Documenter Ramiro Merino reported that the council approved an upgrade to the police department’s Harley Davidson motorcycle, resolutions to the League of California Cities, and a new cost allocation plan for the next budget cycle. Read here for more information.

At the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on September 21, Documenter Bre Yamaoka reported that the board approved a joint task force with the Visalia Police Department and County Mental Health for individuals who are homeless in Visalia, called Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE). The board also voted to observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for employees. Read here for more information.

At the Clovis City Council meeting on September 20, Documenter Heather Halsey Martinez reported that the council approved a new planned unit development with deviations from typical development standards from Gary McDonald Homes and an extension to a sales tax agreement between the city and Anlin Industries. Read here for more information.