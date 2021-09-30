California eviction moratorium ends today. Here’s what it means for Central Valley renters

For thousands of renters in the central San Joaquin Valley, the primary protection for evictions during the pandemic is coming to an end. Only renters within the city of Fresno are exempt.

For renters in other cities including Clovis and in unincorporated areas of Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties, evictions for nonpayment can proceed.

The California eviction moratorium — which prevented evictions for nonpayment of rent for renters impacted financially by COVID-19 — ends Thursday.

As of Oct. 1, tenants throughout California can expect to receive an eviction notice if they have not paid at least 25% of rental debt accumulated between April 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021 or have not paid their October rent in full.

Janine Nkosi, the regional adviser of Faith in the Valley — a faith-based community organization that advocates for housing rights — said the end of the eviction moratorium will be detrimental to people’s lives and public safety.

“When we roll back the moratorium, it’s not expiring, it’s not ending,” Nkosi said. “There is a choice that is being made to lift a really critical, essential policy that we know is saving lives.”

While renters in Fresno County and surrounding counties will no longer be protected under the statewide eviction moratorium, local jurisdictions could enact local protections. The city of Fresno, for example, passed an ordinance in March 2020 that created a local eviction moratorium that will remain in place until the city lifts its declaration of emergency — likely in 2022.

However, several area government spokespersons said they were following state guidance.

If you are at risk of getting an eviction notice as early as Friday, here are the resources available:

Fresno County

Fresno County will not implement a local eviction moratorium at this time.

Sonja Dosti, Fresno County public information officer, said that county officials are not aware of how many renters in the county are at risk of being evicted for nonpayment of rent when the moratorium ends.

The eviction moratorium in the city of Clovis, the second-largest city in Fresno County, will end when the statewide moratorium ends, according to community and economic development director Andrew Haussler. Clovis renters who need assistance are directed to the Fresno County emergency rental assistance program.

Resources, protections available for renters in Fresno County:

Renters who are behind on their rent or utilities can apply to the Fresno County ERAP operated by RH Community Builders, even after Sept. 30. Katie Wilbur, the executive director of RH Community Builders — which oversees the county ERAP — said it takes an average of 53 days for tenants and landlords to receive funds once they apply. To apply, visit fresnorentalhelp.com or call 559-515-4700.

Renters cannot be evicted while their ERAP application is pending. If a renter receives a notice to pay or quit their rent they will have 15 days to apply to the program and notify their landlord.

Beginning Oct. 1, landlords must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict a renter for nonpayment of rent.

Renters who have received an eviction notice can contact Central California Legal Services at 800-675-8001 to potentially receive legal assistance.

City of Fresno

Fresno, the largest city in Fresno County and the central San Joaquin Valley, will continue the eviction moratorium, despite the statewide eviction moratorium ending.

The city, which is a majority renter city, will likely have an eviction moratorium in place until 2022. The local moratorium is tied to the local emergency ordinance, according to city officials.

Councilmember Esmerlda Soria said in an interview with The Bee that the city is not sure how many renters are at risk of eviction when the moratorium expires; however that number is likely in the thousands, based on how many applicants the city’s ERAP has.

Resources, protections available for renters the city of Fresno (this does not apply to county island residents):

The eviction moratorium will likely remain in place until 2022. The moratorium prevents renters who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 from being evicted if they cannot afford to pay their rent in full and have notified their landlord.

Renters who are behind on their rent can apply to the city’s emergency rental assistance program through the city directly or one of the six partner organizations contracted to help disperse the funds even after Sept. 30. The program will pay for up to 18 months of debt. To apply visit fresno.gov/mayor/erap or call 559-621-6801.

Renters cannot be evicted while their ERAP application is pending. If a renter receives a notice to pay or quit their rent they will have 15 days to apply to the program and notify their landlord.

Beginning Oct. 1, landlords must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict a renter for nonpayment of rent.

The city of Fresno launched an eviction protection program that provides free legal counsel to renters who are facing potentially unlawful evictions. The program also includes potential mediation services. To apply visit fresno.gov/cityattorney.

Renters who have received an eviction notice can contact Central California Legal Services at 800-675-8001 to potentially receive legal assistance.

Madera County

There is not a local eviction moratorium in place in Madera County.

County officials said they are not sure how many renters are at risk of eviction in the county; however, of about 745 applications received by the county for the state-ran emergency rental assistance program, only 139 applicants had been funded.

The city of Madera has no local eviction moratorium in place; however, there is a possibility that a local eviction moratorium will be brought before the City Council for a vote in the future, City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez said.

Resources, protections available for renters in Madera County:

Renters who are behind on their rent can apply to the California emergency rental assistance program. The program will pay for up to 18 months of rental and utility debt. Madera County has contracted with two community based organizations to help renters fill out the state application through the end of the year. To apply visit housing.ca.gov.

Renters in the city of Madera can also apply to the state-run ERAP at housing.ca.gov.

Renters cannot be evicted while their ERAP application is pending. If a renter receives a notice to pay or quit their rent they will have 15 days to apply to the program and notify their landlord.

Beginning Oct. 1, landlords must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict a renter for nonpayment of rent.

Tulare County

Tulare County will not implement an eviction moratorium at the local level.

County officials did not respond to requests for commennttt on whether the county tracked how many households were potentially facing eviction for nonpayment of rent.

Resources, protections available for renters in Tulare County:

Renters who are behind on their rent can apply to the California emergency rental assistance program even after Sept. 30. The program will pay for up to 18 months of rental and utility debt. To apply visit housing.ca.gov.

Renters cannot be evicted while their ERAP application is pending. If a renter receives a notice to pay or quit their rent they will have 15 days to apply to the program and notify their landlord.

Beginning Oct. 1, landlords must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict a renter for nonpayment of rent.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency provides housing and homeless assistance to Tulare County residents who are eligible for the CalWORKs program. To apply visit: mybenefitscalwin.org or call 800-540-6880.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also provides housing support to those who may be eligible for disability benefits such as SSI or veterans benefits through the Housing and Disability Advocate Program.

Tulare County residents can call 211 (800-283-9323) to get connected to the United Way of Tulare County for emergency rental assistance. In addition to United Way of Tulare County, Self-Help Enterprises, CSET and Proteus Inc. also have housing assistance programs.

Renters who have received an eviction notice can contact Central California Legal Services at 800-675-8001 to potentially receive legal assistance.

Kings County

Kings County does not have an eviction moratorium at the local level.

County officials did not respond to requests on whether the county tracked how many households were potentially facing eviction for nonpayment of rent.

Resources, protections available for renters in Kings County:

Renters who are behind on their rent can apply to the California emergency rental assistance program. The program will pay for up to 18 months of rental and utility debt. To apply visit housing.ca.gov.

Renters cannot be evicted while their ERAP application is pending. If a renter receives a notice to pay or quit their rent they will have 15 days to apply to the program and notify their landlord.

Beginning Oct. 1, landlords must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict a renter for nonpayment of rent.

Talk to us

Are you being evicted or at risk of losing your housing? What are your questions? Are you confused by whether you are protected or what your rights are? The Fresno Bee is investigating how the end of the statewide eviction moratorium is affecting Valley renters. Share your experience and questions to housing reporter Cassandra Garibay at cgaribay@fresnobee.com or 559-441-6004.