This Week in Fresnoland: How is the Fresno City budget addressing the affordable housing crisis?

Single-family home building permits in Fresno County were up in April. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

This week in Fresnoland, Cassandra wrote about a proposal by Mayor Jerry Dyer to fund an Express Development Team (EDT) within the Planning and Development Department. Some have criticized this plan as a “pay-to-play” model that will benefit only a few.

This is Cassandra Garibay, Fresnoland’s housing reporter.

It’s budget season, and this year, it comes with a huge pot of money to divvy up because of pandemic-related state and federal funding.

The mayor proposed a $1.4 billion budget in late May, and last week the City Council conducted budget hearings and proposed changes of their own.

Several times throughout the budget hearings City Councilmembers said Fresno has the chance to make big improvements with its $1 billion budget.

Mayor Jerry Dyer’s proposed budget focuses heavily on police, fire and homeless services, but when it came to the issue of affordable housing, very little was mentioned in the original budget proposal.

Most of the affordable housing initiatives related to the 2022 fiscal budget came in the form of motions from City Councilmembers.

Here’s a quick recap of what housing-related funds could be finalized in the budget Thursday:

Councilmember Tyler Maxwell shot the idea down with a majority of the council members backing him up and instead the council moved to approve the 13 new positions and resources for the purpose of expanding the department, but eliminating the EDT.

Click here to read the full proposed budget and here for the City Council’s motions.

To keep up with the City Council meeting on Thursday, tune into the City of Fresno Facebook page or the city’s meeting portal and watch out for Fresnoland’s Documenter @AndyHS live-tweeting the meeting.

If you have questions regarding housing, specifically regarding evictions or the emergency rental assistance program, text me at 559-441-6004 and I’ll do my best to get your questions answered.

Last week in local public meetings:

At the Policy Advisory Committee Meeting of the Fresno Council of Governments on June 11, Documenter Eunice Choi reported the following:

At the Transportation Technical Committee (TTC) of the Fresno Council of Governments on June 11, Documenter Olivia Muñoz reported that the committee the following:

At the Fresno Irrigation District Regular Meeting on June 10, Documenter Josef Sibala reported the following:

At the Eastern Tule Stakeholder Meeting on June 10, Documenter Josef Sibala reported the following:

At the Clovis City Council Meeting on June 14, Documenter Heather Martinez reported the following:

At the Root Creek Water District Board of Directors meeting on June 14, Documenter Rachel Youdelman reported the following:

At the Westlands Water District Board Meeting meeting on June 15, Documenter David Reyna reported the following:

At the Madera County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 15, Documenter Rachel Youdelman reported the following:

At the Madera City Council Meeting on June 16, Documenter Ramiro Merino reported the following:

At the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency Executive Committee Meeting on June 17, Documenter David Reyna reported the following:

Full summaries of Documenters’ notes will be available next week.

