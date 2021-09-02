On TikTok? This Fresno country concert will have you dancing like an Applebee’s date night

Walker Hayes’ song “Fancy Like,” became a viral dance sensation on TikTok. @walkerhayesofficial

KISS Country’s “Ten Dollar Holler” is sure to have fans getting fancy like an Applebee’s date night.

If you missed the reference, you’re probably not a fan of the restaurant or county singer Walker Hayes.

And you’re probably not on TikTok much.

Hayes name-drops the restaurant in his latest single “Fancy Like,” which became a chart-topping hit only after it was a viral dance trend on the video-sharing app.

The whole thing is such a success that Applebee’s decided to bring back its Oreo Cookie Shake, which Hayes mentions specifically in the song, and make the singer and his wife the center of its new Date Night menu.

Hayes will perform at the Fresno radio station’s $10 concert Sept. 23 at Woodward Park Amphitheater. Country singer Joe Nichols headlines the show with Ian Munsick also performing.

Tickets are $10 and available now.