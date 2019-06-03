Tyler, The Creator will make Fresno stop this fall

Rapper Tyler, The Creator will be at the Selland Arena on Oct. 12. Twitter @tylerthecreator

Rapper, producer and fashion designer Tyler, The Creator announced Monday he will stop in Fresno as part of his tour through the United States, Canada and United Kingdom this fall.

Tyler, the Creator (real name Tyler Okonma) will perform at Selland Arena on Oct. 12 in support of his new album IGOR.

Singer-songwriter Blood Orange and rapper GoldLink will join Tyler on his Fresno stop. Jaden Smith will perform the first half of the tour, but not in Fresno.

The 34-date IGOR tour kicks off in Seattle where Tyler will headline music festival Bumbershoot on Aug. 30, and will come to a close Oct. 26 in Texas.

Released May 17, IGOR has given Tyler his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Because he produced the album himself, he is also the first solo rapper to earn a No. 1 spot without any co-production or outside producer credits.

Tyler was in Fresno in November 2017 and again in April 2016, both times at the Rainbow Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.