When is Dierks Bentley returning to Fresno? Sooner than you think

When Dierks Bentley played the Save Mart Center in 2017, he crashed a plane through the stage to close out the night.
Which means fans should have high expectations when the country singer returns to the arena next year.
On Friday, Bentley announced dates for his “Burning Man” tour, which includes a Feb. 15 date at the Save Mart Center.
Ticket prices and on-sale dates have not been released, but they will be available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Fans can sign up for presale info and other exclusive offers at the arena’s website.
Jon Pardi serves as support for the tour, along with openers Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights (which happens to be a ’90s country band that Bentley is in).
Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour
- Jan. 17 — Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre
- Jan. 18 — Ottawa, ON, Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre
- Jan. 19 — Oshawa, ON, Tribute Communities Centre
- Jan. 22 — Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place
- Jan. 23 — Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre
- Jan. 24 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
- Jan. 26 — Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
- Jan. 28 — Kelowna, BC, Prospera Place
- Jan. 29 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Feb. 14 — Ontario, CA, Citizens Business Bank Arena
- Feb. 15 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
- Feb. 16 — Reno, NV, Reno Events Center
- Feb. 21 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
- Feb. 22 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
- Feb. 23 — Columbia, MO, Mizzou Arena
- Feb. 28 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- March 1 — Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena
- March 2 — Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center Omaha
- March 7 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center
- March 8 — Duluth, MN, AMSOIL Arena
- March 9 — Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center
- March 28 — Toledo, OH. Huntington Center
- March 29 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
- March 30 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
