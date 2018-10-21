‘How bout dat?’ Viral-teen-celebrity-turned-rapper coming to Fresno’s Azteca Theater

If you don’t know the name Danielle Bregoli, or her rap-singer alter ego Bhad Bhabie, you likely weren’t paying attention to the internet in 2017.
That’s when the 15-year-old became famous; first for a meme- and quote-worthy appearance on Dr. Phil in which the troubled youth challenged a member of the audience: “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?” and later for parlaying that into a lip syncing Q&A tour and then a legitimate (multi-million dollar) record deal.
Flash forward to the tail end of 2018 and Bhad Bhabie is getting attention for her concerts (she’s going to Australia and New Zealand, apparently).
Before that, Fresno fans (and those who love a good spectacle) can see Bhad Bhabie perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Azteca Theater in Fresno’s Chinatown. Tickets are $20-$75 and available now online at eventbrite.com.
The $40 VIP tickets allows for early access to the show for front-of-stage views. A limited number of $75 tickets are available with early access, Bhad Bhabie meet-and-greet, plus an exclusive photo and fanny pack.
The Azteca Theater has seen an uptick in these kind of hip-hop and rap concerts in the past several months, thanks to the management company Paragon Live. In July, the venue hosted 19-year-old rapper Juice Wrld. King Lil G and Suga Free played there last month and it will be the site of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s return to Fresno on Nov. 10.
