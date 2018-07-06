Many are hyped that this rapper is performing in Fresno. So why are fingers crossed?

Juice Wrld is scheduled to come to Fresno.
And if you don’t know who the hyped 19-year-old rapper is, then you just might be missing out.
Juice Wrld’s platinum hit “Lucid Dreams” currently ranks No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100 and has been on the charts for seven weeks running.
Juice Wrld is scheduled to make his Fresno stop on July 25 at the Azteca Theater, which is located downtown.
Following the rapper’s Wrld Domination Tour, social media among Fresno users was buzzing Thursday in anticipation of his performance.
Juice Wrld has more than 1.4 million followers just on Instagram.
Lil Mosey, YBN Cordae and Blake are also listed as performers on the tour.
Tickets range from $29.50 (plus a $9.56 processing fee) to $129.50 (plus $29.90 fee).
The Fresno performance is scheduled as the sixth stop on a 28-city tour, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas.
An eventbrite.com page states there will be no refunds, which might be a concern for some given Fresno’s tough luck with rap artists of late.
In March, A$AP Ferg canceled his showing at the Rainbow Ballroom on the day of his scheduled showing.
Then, Ferg didn’t rebook a show in Fresno when the latter half of his tour was rescheduled.
In October, Jay-Z canceled a performance at the Save Mart Center just days before a Nov. 1 showing. And a year earlier, Kanye West pulled out of his Save Mart Center show on short notice.
