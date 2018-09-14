The first American Idol, Kelly Clarkson, brings her ‘Meaning of Life’ tour to Fresno

In another bit of good news for fans of pop music, the original American Idol herself, Kelly Clarkson has announced a series of dates on her “Meaning of Life” tour. It includes a stop in Fresno.
Clarkson plays Jan. 25 at the Save Mart Center on the second of 28 shows on the tour — her first headlining tour in three years.
Tickets are $29-$99 and go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday through American Express. Special VIP packages will also be available on Monday online at cidentertainment.com, search for Kelly Clarkson.
The tour announcement coincides with the premiere of season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice,” in which Clarkson will return as a judge.
Joining Clarkson on tour is pop-country crossover act Kelsea Ballerini (who has her own history with the show) and last season’s “The Voice,” winner, 5-year-old Brynn Cartelli.
For those with short memories, Clarkson helped usher in the wave of pop music competition shows as the winner of the first season of “American Idol” in 2002. She parlayed the win into a mega-star career. This year alone Clarkson hosted and performed at the the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. She also performed at the American Music Awards, Today Show Summer Concert Series, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and the CMT Awards.
Clarkson previously played the Save Mart Center in 2005 and 2009.
Kelly Clarkson
Meaning of Life tour dates
- Jan. 24 – Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
- Jan. 25. – Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
- Jan. 26 – Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center
- Jan. 30 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Feb. 1 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
- Feb. 7 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
- Feb. 8 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
- Feb. 9 – Southaven, MS, Landers Center
- Feb. 14 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
- Feb. 15 – Green Bay, WI, Resch Center
- Feb. 16 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
- Feb. 21 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena
- Feb. 23 – St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Aren
- Feb. 28 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- March 2 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena
- March 7 – Uniondale, NY, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
- March 8 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
- March 9 – Allentown, PA, PPL Center
- March 14 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
- March 15 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
- March 16 – Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
- March 21 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
- March 22 – Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- March 23 – Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena
- March 28 – Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Arena
- March 29 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
- March 30 – Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
