Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn.
Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Music News & Reviews

Justin Timberlake bringing his tour back to Fresno for first visit since 2007

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

September 10, 2018 10:49 AM

Justin Timberlake is coming back to Fresno.

Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour will stop at the Save Mart Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 (that’s a Monday night show).

Tickets start at $52.50 and go on sale Monday, Sept. 17 on ticketmaster.com and at the Save Mart Center box office.

Timberlake, the headliner of February’s Super Bowl LII halftime show, last visited Fresno in January 2007 with his “FutureSex/LoveShow” tour.

Musician Justin Timberlake was asked about a possible `N Sync reunion and a Janet Jackson appearance in his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he ruled out that special guests would show up during a press conference Thursday. He did predi

By

Timberlake has had five No. 1 singles and 19 songs reach the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 since 2002, when he broke away from *NSYNC and began recording as a solo artist.

He’s also starred in movies such as “Friends With Benefits,” “The Social Network” and “In Time.”

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  