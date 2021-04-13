September will be a big month at the Save Mart Center. This Mexican singer just added a show

Alejandro Fernandez brings his “Hecho en Mexico” tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center Sept. 12. Live Nation

The concert promotions company Live Nation is giving positive signs that it fully expects U.S. tours to be up and running in 2021.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced 19 new dates for Alejandro Fernández and his “Hecho en Mexico” tour, including a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center arena on Sept. 12. The tour is a mix of arena and theater shows. It hits some of California’s largest venues, including the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (Sept. 11), San Jose’s SAP Center (Oct. 15) and the Forum in Los Angeles (Oct. 22).

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online only, at ticketmaster.com.

Fernández is the son of legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, but has marked a career of his own since the 1990s. His most recent album, “Hecho en México,” debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart and won the Latin Grammy for best Ranchero/Mariachi Album (it was nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album).

The singer was one of the artists on the Save Mart Center’s impressive 2020 calendar, before the area was shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic. That tour was ultimately canceled and those tickets will no longer be honored, the arena said.

If trends with the coronavirus continue as they have been, September will the first month we see the Save Mart Center operating at something approaching pre-pandemic levels, with a trio of shows already on the books. Along with Fernandez, Matchbox Twenty has a rescheduled concert date Sept. 26. Crooner Michael Buble plays Sept. 28.