Is live music finally returning to Fresno? Well, The Weeknd will be here in 2022

The Weeknd After Hour tour comes to Fresno’s Save Mart Center April 27, 2022. Save Mart Center

Ahead of an all-live Super Bowl halftime performance this weekend, The Weeknd, has announced a set of rescheduled dates for his After Hours tour.

This is the kind of world-spanning mega tour that was commonplace prior to the coronavirus, and a sign that the industry sees a future post-pandemic.

The North American leg of the 104-date global tour runs the first four months of 2022 and includes multi-night stops at the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden.

It also include a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on April 27. Tickets are on sale, online only, starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The tour also stops in Sacramento on March 6.

A full list of tour dates is available at the Weeknd’s website.

This is a major announcement for the Save Mart Center and its first new concert on the books in a year.

The area has been dark since March, when Korn and Breaking Benjamin played on their co-headlining tour. Within the month, much of the venue’s 2020 schedule had been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

Several of the shows are still on the books for this year, even though entertainment venues — especially those with large capacities — will not be permitted to reopen until the risk level is less than “minimal,” according to state guidelines.

If allowed, we could be seeing concerts at the area as early as June.

Banda MS is slated to perform June 5 and JoJo Siwa is scheduled for June 23.

Other 2021 dates: Matchbox Twenty, Sept. 26; Michael Buble, Sept. 28; Gabriel Iglesias, Oct. 1; Luke Bryan, Oct. 7; Doobie Brothers, Oct. 11; and Brantley Gilbert, Dec. 3.