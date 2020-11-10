How one Fresno holiday event will go on during pandemic. Plus, more to add to the calendar

Much like many just-observed Halloween celebrations, some long-held Christmas traditions are being reshaped by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That includes downtown Fresno’s annual Christmas Parade, which draws thousands of spectators every December and has been running for going on 91 years and now is being reinvented as a parade in reverse.

Think of it as a Christmas-themed cruise night, with parade participants decorating parking stalls along downtown’s Fulton Street. Spectators then will move through the “parade” from the safety of their cars.

No pedestrians will be allowed.

“Downtown Fresno Partnership has decided to move forward with doing a safe and fun alternative to the Christmas Parade in order to provide a positive holiday experience for our community,” partnership CEO Jimmy Cerracchio said in a news release.

“Having the reverse parade allows families to still enjoy this holiday tradition, especially in a year when we all need something to really celebrate.”

Using the “Night at the Drive-In” themes, parade participants will recreate their favorite holiday films with props, backdrops and costumes. The “parade” happens 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 on Fulton Street, from Tulare to Tuolumne streets. Those wishing to participate in the parade can apply at www.downtownfresno.org.

More Fresno holiday lights and music

▪ Grammy-winning Christian pop band For Kings and County brings its “A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour” to the International Agri-Center in Tulare. This is a drive-in-style live concert, as opposed to the several concert films that have screened at area drive-ins over the past few months (with performances from Metallica, Garth Brooks).

Tickets for the Nov. 14 concert are $99 per car with a limit of six people.

The group has teamed up with the Salvation Army and is asking concertgoers to bring new, unwrapped toys to the concert.

▪ Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane officially opens Dec. 1, though not without changes of its own. Organizers have canceled the lane’s two walk-only nights, which traditionally draw draws tens of thousands of people annually and make it too difficult to maintain social distancing. The lane is open to traffic 6-10 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

▪ Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo is continuing its offering of after-hour events for the 21-and-over crowd with BrewLights.

This is the similar to the zoo’s annual holiday light celebration, only with beer stations and food trucks (curated by Fresno Street Eats). Tickets for the Dec. 17 event are $21 and offered in 12-minute blocks beginning at 6 p.m. All health and safety rules will be in effect including social distancing and mandatory mask zones.