Fresno Beehive
When and how you can see Miranda Lambert’s next tour stop at the Save Mart Center
Watch country star Miranda Lambert light up the California Mid-State Fair
Miranda Lambert is making her fifth visit to the Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, part of the Wildcard Tour 2020, the artist announced Friday.
Tickets, priced $38.75-$93.75, go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Lambert has visited the central San Joaquin Valley regularly during a career that took off after she was on the reality TV country music show “Nashville Star” in 2003.
Lambert previously performed at the Save Mart Center in 2018, 2012, 2010 and 2005. This is her third time headlining at the arena.
She had a concert at Table Mountain in 2008 and sang in Hanford in 2006.
And just last month, she was at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
Wildcard Tour 2020
Jan 16 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena
Jan. 17 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Jan 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Jan. 23 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Jan 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 25 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Feb. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Feb. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *
Feb. 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center *
Feb. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center *
Feb. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena #
Feb. 22 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
Feb. 27 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center #
Feb. 28 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Feb. 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden I Center
April 23 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
April 24 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
April 25 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
April 30 — Edmonton, ALb. Canada @ Rogers Place
May 1 — Regina, Sask. Canada @ Brandt Centre
May 2 — Winnipeg, Man. Canada @ Bell MTS Place
May 5 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
May 7 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
May 8 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 9 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
*With Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum
# With Lanco and support act TBD
Comments