When and how you can see Miranda Lambert’s next tour stop at the Save Mart Center

Miranda Lambert is making her fifth visit to the Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, part of the Wildcard Tour 2020, the artist announced Friday.

Tickets, priced $38.75-$93.75, go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.

Lambert has visited the central San Joaquin Valley regularly during a career that took off after she was on the reality TV country music show “Nashville Star” in 2003.

Lambert previously performed at the Save Mart Center in 2018, 2012, 2010 and 2005. This is her third time headlining at the arena.

She had a concert at Table Mountain in 2008 and sang in Hanford in 2006.

And just last month, she was at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

Wildcard Tour 2020

Jan 16 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena

Jan. 17 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Jan. 23 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Jan 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 25 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Feb. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Feb. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *

Feb. 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center *

Feb. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center *

Feb. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena #

Feb. 22 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 27 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center #

Feb. 28 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Feb. 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden I Center

April 23 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 24 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 25 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

April 30 — Edmonton, ALb. Canada @ Rogers Place

May 1 — Regina, Sask. Canada @ Brandt Centre

May 2 — Winnipeg, Man. Canada @ Bell MTS Place

May 5 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

May 7 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

May 8 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 9 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

*With Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

# With Lanco and support act TBD