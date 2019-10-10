Country music’s top DJ headed to fair. Why Bobby Bones keeps saying yes to Fresno

Comedian, musician and radio talk show personality Bobby Bones performs Oct. 12, 2019 at The Big Fresno Fair.

Bobby Bones has a lot on his plate.

He just won the CMA Broadcast Award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year (and not for the first time) for his daily radio show, which can be heard locally on 102.7 The Wolf.

He’s also returning as the in-house mentor on “American Idol.”

The new season airs in 2020.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was on “Dancing with the Stars” last season. He won.

And he continues to record and perform with his music comedy group, the Raging Idiots. The band’s last single “Hobby Lobby Bobby” was at the top of the iTunes Comedy Singles Chart when it dropped in May.

“There’s not a lot of balance in my life. I’m working pretty much non-stop,” Bones says in a phone call in advance of the band’s performance Saturday night at the Big Fresno Fair.

The Raging Idiots is Bones and longtime collaborator Eddie Garcia, plus an all-star band of musicians — studio players and producers from Nashville — and special guests like Walker Burroughs, whom some will remember from his run on “American Idol.” The band plays originals (“The Emoji Love Song,” “Jesus Knows”) but also a cover or two, Bones says.

The band members wear matching uniforms —sweater-vest and khakis. The whole thing comes off like a variety show.

Back in Fresno

And Fresno is lucky to see it.

This is one of just three or so concerts the band has done this year, because while Bones does love his work, he’s not the kind of guy who says yes to every opportunity thrown his way.

In fact, the band turns down most of the shows they are offered.

But Bones makes it a priority to come to Fresno at least once a year, even if it isn’t all that convenient because he lives and works out of Nashville. He played here twice last year in back-to-back shows on his stand-up comedy tour.

“It’s always about the people I want to see that I feel an allegiance to,” he says.

So, when the opportunity come to play the fair, it was a yes.

New artist spotlight

And Bones is bringing along some special guests. Emma Klein, who Bones mentored on “American Idol,” will open the show. Brandon Ray, a solo artist in his own right, is playing fiddle in the band.

Bones wanted to make sure Ray gets his introduction to fans in the area.

“I think people will love him in Fresno,” he says.