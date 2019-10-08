This week in concerts: Fresno gets visits from Tyler the Creator, Bobby Bones and Willie

SHARE COPY LINK

In the early 2010s, Tyler the Creator was a golden boy of underground hip-hop; the odd and oddly energetic creative force behind the hip-hop collective Odd Future (other members include Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Domo Genesis).

Since then, Tyler the Creator has become a full-blown star. He’s gone from playing theaters — he played Fresno’s Rainbow Ballroom in 2016 and 2017 — to headlining his own arena tour. It stops Saturday night at Selland Arena in downtown Fresno.

Tyler is touring in support of his new album, “Igor,” which is being regarded as an artistic departure for the rapper. This Tyler isn’t the same guy who got banned from the UK and directed a series of Mountain Dew commercials so strange they got taken off the air.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Selland Arena, 700 M St. $29.50-$59.50. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

The rapper is just part of a packed concerts scheduled this week.

his week.

Big Fresno Fair

Rapper Ice Cube, who sold out his Big Fresno Fair performance in 2017, returns to the Paul Paul stage Friday night. Expect to hear tracks from his days with N.W.A. as well as his extensive solo career. Tickets are $32-$48.

Bobby Bones, the comedian, musician and radio DJ (who can be heard daily on 102.7 The Wolf or seen as a mentor on “American Idol”), performs Saturday night with The Raging Idiots. Tickets are $23-$33.

Willie Nelson brings his family band to the fair Monday. The 86-year-old singer will likely be the fair’s biggest draw. Sadly, tickets are sold out.

Tickets to the fair concerts can be bought online or at the fair box office.

Other noteworthy events

▪ “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” live concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $25-$81. 559-261-0611, fresnophil.org

▪ Christopher Titus. 8 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $30-$50. 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.com

▪ Chris Brown. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Save Mart Center. $31.50-$205.50. 559-278-3400, www.ticketmaster.com