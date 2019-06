In this Feb. 12, 2012 file photo, Chris Brown performs during the 54th annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles. AP

Chris Brown is heading to Fresno this fall.

The U.S. singer/rapper announced Monday that his “INDIGOAT” tour will make a stop at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Oct. 17.

Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy are also scheduled to perform.

Tickets for the show start at $45.50 and go on sale at noon Friday, June 14 at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center box office.