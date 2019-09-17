Drag queen Kameron Michaels’ quick rundown on RuPaul’s ‘Werq the World’ tour

RuPaul Drag Race Werq The World tour stops at the Warnors Theatre in Fresno, CA, Sept. 18, 2019. Voss Events

Earlier this month, RuPaul announced a live version of the hit show “Drag Race” would be making its way to Las Vegas next year.

It’s another notch in the belt of the groundbreaking brand, which has elevated drag queens with the TV show (which in May wrapped up its 11th season and just won another Emmy) and it various spin-offs.

That includes a theatrical touring version, which played Asia and Europe this spring and hit North America this month. The “Werq the World” tour stops at Fresno’s Warnors Theatre on Thursday.

Drag Queen Kameron Michaels talked with The Bee in an email interview in advance of the show.

The runner-up on season 10 of “Drag Race,” Michaels embraces a muscular aesthetic that earned her the nickname Body Builder Barbie. She was on New York Magazine’s list of most powerful drag queens in America and will be part of the Las Vegas residency.

What can one expect from the “Werq the World” tour? How is it different from what people might have seen on TV?

K: I think you can expect it to be almost like a Broadway show. There are so many theatrical elements. It’s different from the (TV) show because you see us in the element of what we as individuals do best.

What’s the prep time on a tour like this? What’s the schedule been like in advance of the show?

K: There is so much that goes into it. Literally planning costumes months prior, and theatrical elements etc. We just had a seven-hour (rehearsal) and will do it again tomorrow!

How has “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and similar shows affected how people view queens?

K: It has made it more mainstream, which is great for furthering the acceptance of one another. ... There was a time when we weren’t seen, or our choices were viewed as jokes. Now we are a representation of confidence and being free. It’s actuality quite fabulous and incredible.