A familiar name is coming back on Fresno airwaves. Athena has new show on 99.3 FM

Athena Matsikas Pavone returns to Fresno, CA radio. She will host the midday slot on 99.3 NOW FM beginning Sept. 9, 2019. NOW FM 99.3

Athena is a name (and voice) some might remember from the days of radio past.

Athena Matsikas Pavone was part of the team that launched Star 101 in Fresno the late ’90s and was part of the station’s popular morning show with Charlee Simons. She later did mornings on country station 102.7 FM.

She mostly left the business in the late 2000s to devote time to being a mother (she did host “Mommy Talk with Athena” online at Central Valley Talk).

Matsikas Pavone returns to the airwaves 10 a.m. Sept. 9 on 99.3 NOW FM.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You can hear her in the midday slot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, which fits perfectly between dropping the kids off and picking them up from school.

“As a soccer mom, wife and family cheer leader, I have a burning desire to share my experience,” Matsikas Pavone said in a news release from the station.

“It’s not easy juggling all the demands, but it sure is fun and I really miss the interaction with listeners.”

NOW FM 99.3 is owned by One Putt Broadcasting. The company, located on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno, owns seven stations, including 95.7 the Fox, New Rock 104.1, ESPN 940 (and ESPN 2), K-Jewel and KYNO.