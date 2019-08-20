Fresno Beehive
Celebrate the darkness of nature in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks
A guide to Fresno Greek Fest’s tasty food
There are wonders in the night sky, even if they are often hidden by light pollution.
The Dark Sky Festival delves into those wonders with two days of tours, stargazing, guest speakers and documentary films set to the natural beauty (and darkness) of Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.
For its sixth year, the festival will include topics like “Space Weather” (presented by CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Marina Jurica) and “Astrophotography in our National Parks.”
There are also nightly star parties at Grant Grove, Lodgepole and the Potwisha overflow parking lot and a night hike through the Grant Tree Loop.
A full schedule of events can be viewed online.
Details: 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks including Foothills, Mineral King, Giant Forest, Lodgepole, Grant Grove, Cedar Grove and Lake Kaweah areas. Free and ticketed events. 559-561-4813, www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org
Other noteworthy events
▪ Greek Fest, 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N. Orchard Ave. $6. 559-233-0397, www.fresnogreekfest.com
▪ Laurie Morvan Band, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave. $22-$27. 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.com
▪ Ani-Me Con, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $10-$20. 559-486-8664, www.ani-me.com
▪ Summer Sweat, 5 p.m. Saturday. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. 559-486-2337, tiogasequoia.com
▪ Katchafire, 8 p.m. Sunday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $17. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
▪ Central Valley Beer Week, Sunday through Aug. 31. Various locations. @centralvalleybeer on Faceboook
Comments