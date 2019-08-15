As one beer event leaves downtown, another arrives. It will cap Central Valley Beer week

Beer made with cheese? Zack’s Brewing Company has it at their new craft beer taproom in Fresno Gail and Steven Zack are opening Fresno's newest craft beer taproom on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno and will feature beers brewed with cheese. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gail and Steven Zack are opening Fresno's newest craft beer taproom on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno and will feature beers brewed with cheese.

Those bemoaning the fact Sudz in the City won’t be in downtown Fresno this year should be heartened to know the area is getting a new beer event in its place.

The Central Valley Brewers Guild has teamed up with the Downtown Fresno Partnership for the Central Valley Beer Week Guild Mixer.

That’s a long name that fairly represents the event’s focus.

For one, it is the culmination of Central Valley Beer Week, which kicks off Aug. 25 and features a team-up of local breweries and restaurants each day.

Rocket Dog, for example, is pairing food with Grayview Brewing Company at its Clovis location on Willow Avenue on Aug. 25. It will feature Incinerati Brewing the following day.

BC’s Pizza and Beer is doing a steal-the-glass event with Zone 9 Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.

The mixer itself happens noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at the TW Patterson Building downtown with a food lineup that includes Joe’s Steakhouse, Rocket Dog, Riley’s Brew Pub, Fat Boys Taqueria, HoP PK, Chicken Shack and Piazza Del Pane.

The lineup of breweries includes Central Valley Brewers Guild members 411 Ales and Spirits, Dust Bowl Brewing, Fortitier Brewing, Full Circle Brewing, Grayview Brewing, Hop Forged, House of Pendragon, Incinerati Brewing, Kaweah Brewing, Machinehead Brewing, Mad Duck, Pine and Palm Brewing, Riley’s, Southgate, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing, Zack’s Brewing and Zone 9 Brewing.

Tickets are $45 and available online. Designated driver tickets are available for $15.

Beer Week events in other California cities have exploded in popularity in recent years, Annette Bencomo of the Central Valley Brewers Guild said in a news release. Organizers chose to have the mixer downtown because of the large concentration of craft breweries there.

“With the increase in craft breweries in the Central Valley, we saw an opportunity to bring a concept that we have seen work in other communities to the Central Valley,” she said.