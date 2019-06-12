Fresno museum hosting annual jazz and blues exhibit as part of Juneteenth celebration

Fresno jazz musician Bobby Brown will be honored at the African-American museum’s annual Jazz and Blues exhibit, June 15, 2019 in Fresno, CA. The African-American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley

Woody Miller was a trailblazer in the black community.

The so-called “godfather of soul,” Miller brought soul, rhythm and blues, jazz, gospel music to the Valley airwaves for more than 40 years before his death in 2017.

Miller will be recognized for his contributions at the African-American Historical and Cultural Museum’s annual Jazz and Blues exhibit, which kicks off with a celebration party 6 p.m. Saturday. Along with Miller, the event honors local jazz musician Bobby Brown, who has been performing in the area since his family moved to Madera in the 1950s.

Brown is also responsible for the annual Summer Blues Fest at the Hinton Center in southwest Fresno.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The free event will feature food, music and dancing and is part of the museum’s Jazz Month and Juneteenth celebrations. It is also being filmed and will be shown on ONME TV and CMAC at a later date.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. African-American Historical and Cultural Museum, 1857 Fulton St. Free. 559-544-1857, www.aahcmsjv.com