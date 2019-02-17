For lessons that go beyond Black History Month, state must modernize Allensworth park

“That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach.” — Aldous Huxley
During this annual celebration of African American history, which is first and foremost merely one aspect of our shared American history, I scratch my head as I consider how little progress our country has made in some respects. How is it that we learn that the sitting governor of Virginia once covered his face in black paint? Or that the sitting attorney general of that same state, earlier in his life pretty much did the same. Or that former NBC Today show host Megyn Kelly expressed on air that she didn’t understand what the big deal was associated with “blackface.” It was her position that a whole bunch of Caucasians had done the same at least once in their lives.
As a university professor, it is my job both to teach and to learn. I take great pride in expanding my knowledge so that a small portion of that knowledge can be transported into my various classrooms. I believe it is incumbent on me to be aware and respectful of the myriad of ethnicities and cultures I regularly encounter on our campus.
One of the principles I have shared with my students is that “ignorance is no excuse.” Another is that “time does not necessarily heal all wounds.” So many have defended their racially and culturally insensitive behavior on the basis of not knowing it was inappropriate at the time, or that this all happened so long ago. Why should we expect more from white America relative to how it deals with race and ethnicity when our schools do such a poor job of sharing our mutual American experience?
Here in California, during the 1970s, the state declared the community of Allensworth to be a state historical site and a “state park.” I hope I don’t offend the fine people associated with this effort, but I have visited Allensworth, and I believe there could be no state park and historical site in California treated more shamefully by the state from a resources perspective.
In your article authored by Carmen George, Allensworth was referred to by some as a “weed patch,” and the article contained several photos of Allensworth today. I am sorry, but there was nothing in the photos that anyone would consider to be inviting to either the African American or general public. Yes, occasionally there are docents onsite who attempt to paint the picture of this extraordinary community’s history, but there is nothing to really engage today’s visitors in this time and era of video games and virtual reality. If the goal of having declared Allensworth to be “historically significant” and a state park was to increase the knowledge and appreciation of California’s rich African American cultural significance, today’s Allensworth misses the mark.
I hope that our new governor and our overwhelmingly Democratic state Legislature will awaken to the need to modernize Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park and by doing so enhance our appreciation for one aspect of the significant contributions made by African-Americans that can live beyond the boundaries Black History Month, the shortest month on our calendar.
Mark T. Harris is a lecturer and director of pre-law studies at UC Merced. Email: ucmercedlaw@gmail.com.
