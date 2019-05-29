Sixth person arrested and victim identified in Tulare stabbing homicide

Cesar Lemus, 25, of Visalia was one of six people arrested in a stabbing death that occurred May 21, 2019, in Tulare, CA. Tulare Police Department

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing attack that happened in Tulare last week and is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Roman Gomez from Tulare, had been at Kaweah Delta Hospital since May 21 and was listed in critical condition. Gomez was taken off life support and pronounced dead Saturday night, according to a new release sent Wednesday by the Tulare Police Department.

Earlier that day, police arrested Cesar Lemus, 25, in Visalia. He was booked into Tulare County Jail and faces a murder charge, police said.

Four women and one man had already been arrested in connection with the attack, which police said could have been in retaliation for a prior domestic violence altercation. The motive for the crime remains under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Tulare Police Department detectives Vasquez 559-685-2300, ext. 2142, or Muller 559-685-2300, ext 2157.