Five arrested on attempted murder charges in possible retaliation for domestic violence

Police have made five arrested in the attempted murder of a man in Tulare, CA, May 21, 2019. Tulare Police Department

Police in Tulare have made five arrests in a stabbing attack that sent one man to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Four women and one man have been arrested in connection with the attack, which happened early Tuesday morning near South Howard Street and West Alpine Avenue in Tulare.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, along with other trauma, and was taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital where he underwent surgery and was in critical condition Friday.

The suspects, all from Tulare, were identified as Fabian Nilo, 24; Kayla Bernal, 26; Aaliyah Raygoza, 22; Kayla Raygoza, 29 and Angela V. Morales, 29.

All were booked into into Tulare County Jail on various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, accessory and attempted murder, according to a new release from the department.

Police are still investigating but believe the crime could have been retaliation for a prior domestic violence altercation.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Tulare Police Department detectives Vasquez 559-685-2300, ext. 2142, or Muller 559-685-2300, ext 2157.