Why a familiar TV face keeps coming back to Fresno to cover investigative news

Erik Rosales keeps coming back to the Central Valley.

Out of his 27-year career in television news, 15 have been spent in the Fresno market, first as a “scam buster” for the old CBS affiliate KGPE-TV, then as a reporter and anchor with KMPH Fox 26. In between, he spent time in San Francisco and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rosales returns to local news as the new investigative reporter with CBS47.

“It’s official! The wife and I are headed home!” Rosales announced in a tweet last week. His first day is April 1.

Rosales left Fresno in 2017 to take a job as the Washington, D.C. correspondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network. There, he covered some of the biggest news stories of the day. He was at Andrews Air Force Base when three prisoners returned home after being detained in Korea. He rode out Hurricane Florence in a hotel in Wilmington, North Carolina, where a foot of water flooded into his room.





“It was just great opportunities,” Rosales says.

Rosales says his family ties to California drew him back home. His wife’s family lives in the Bay Area and his family in Los Angeles.

“And we missed them,” he says.

Returning to Fresno, split the difference between the two families.

Rosales isn’t exactly sure how the new role as investigative reporter will play out but says this is where he needs to be and what he’s happiest doing.

“The whole reason I got into this business was to help people, to inform people to help them or keep them safe.”