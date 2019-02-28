After close to five years in Fresno, Evan Onstot is leaving KSEE 24. Here’s his next stop

Evan Onstot is leaving KSEE 24.
The evening anchor and Sunday morning political host announced his departure in a series of tweets Thursday, saying he’d accepted a job at KOCO-5, an ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.
He called it “a terrific station much closer to family.”
Friday is his final day at the Fresno station.
The move puts Onstot within driving distance of his wife’s family in Dallas and a short flight from his family in Denver. That’s important to Onstot now that he has two children.
“Getting them closer to their grandparents and their cousins and their aunt and uncles was very important to us,” he said in an interview with The Bee on Thursday afternoon.
Onstott was one of four on-air personalities hired by the Nexstar Broadcasting stations (KSEE24 and CBS47) in 2014. He joined Stefani Booroojian as co-anchor for the KSEE newscasts at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. and eventually became the host of the politics show, “Sunday Morning Matters.”
Onstot teased his replacement on that show, which will be announced Thursday on the 6 p.m. newscast.
“I’m happy about the choice and I think you will be as well,” he wrote.
Prior to working in Fresno, Onstot worked in five states as an anchor, reporter and producer, including an 11-year stint at the NBC affiliate in Lubbock, Texas.
“Living and working in Fresno has been nothing short of wonderful. I rediscovered my love of the outdoors. I grew as a journalist and a broadcaster. And most importantly, I became a father to two beautiful California babies,” he wrote in a tweet.
Onstot added he will make sure his children know about the place where they were born.
“We’ll be back,” he said. He’s looking forward to seeing progress of high-speed rail and downtown revitalization — stories that he reported on.
“I plan to return, as a tourist, in the future.”
