He is one of the ‘greatest songwriters of all time.’ He’s coming to the Warnors Theatre

Here’s another concert announcement from the Warnors Theatre — singer songwriter Jackson Browne will be at the theater Aug. 18 as part of a run of West Coast tour dates that includes a three-night residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the Fresno show are $56 to $500 (for VIPs, obviously) and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15 online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone 800-745-3000. Fan club and VIP presales start 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Jackson is a well-respected songwriter. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (he’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame).
Rolling Stone named him one of the 100 greats of all time (he ranked No. 37). The magazine said “He may sound (and look) like the prototypical SoCal balladeer, but Browne has spent his career pushing the singer-songwriter envelope.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
For this tour, Jackson will perform with a full band — Bob Glaub on bass; Mauricio Lewak on drums; Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewart doing vocals; Jeff Young on keyboards; and Greg Leisz playing guitar and lap steel and pedal steel.
Jackson played Hanford Fox Theatre in 2015.
Comments