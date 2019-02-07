Rockers rejoice! Sammy Hagar coming back to Fresno and he’s bringing his super group

Here’s one for the rockers: Sammy Hagar will be in Fresno in April with his super group.
The Circle — which featuring Hagar along with ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and longtime Hagar guitarist Vic Johnson — is touring in advance of a just announced new album.
Hagar’s website, Redrocker.com, has the tour stopping April 22 at Warnors Theatre.
Tickets are on sale Feb. 15. Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 with the code REDHEAD.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Fresno stop will include Vince Neil or Night Ranger; both will be opening several dates on the tour. The Fresno stop will include a copy of the new album, “Space Between,” for anyone who buys tickets.
It’s been a while since Hagar has been through town. He played the opening night of The Big Fresno Fair in 2010 and prior to that he fronted Van Halen at the Save Mart Center in 2004.
Then, there was his brief stint (like four months) with Cabo Wabo, which was located inside Granite Park and ended in litigation, but not before Hagar rocked the stage for one show. He closed the set with a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!).
As an interesting bit of trivia: Fresnan Bill “Electric” Church played bass with Hagar for years, first in the band Montrose and then on his solo works. Church’s son, Trevor Church, plays in the band Haunt (and Beastmaker) and (along with Fresno drummer Andrew Alejandro Saldate IV) put out a track as Hagen Alter. It was a project from Hagar’s son, Andrew Hagar.
