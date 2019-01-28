‘The Poetry of Jazz,’ redux. U.S. Poet Laureate’s posthumous poetry jazz mashup now in Vol. 2

Philip Levine’s posthumous poetry jazz mashup album was well received when it was released in July.
The record, a collaboration with a who’s who of Fresno jazz musicians led by Benjamin Boone, ranked No. 3 on Downbeat Magazine’s readers’ poll for best jazz album of the year. It was also on the magazine’s own best albums list.
UK Vibe reviewed the album a 5 out of 5.
“Benjamin Boone, recording between 2012 and 2014, has encapsulated the ‘sound’ to provide an album of unmistakable importance – one could say of historic importance,” it reads.
And that was only Vol. 1.
“The Poetry of Jazz Volume Two” was recorded during the same sessions and was released by Origin Records on Jan. 18. Boone and company are staging a proper release Friday night. This is a concert/listening party/poetry reading and a celebration of the album and Levine’s life and legacy. Several poets will read Levine’s work with the band.
The show is expected to sell out.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Severance Theater, 1401 N. Wishon Ave. $15. 559-290-5984, www.brownpapertickets.com
