The cheap seats are up front. There are $25 tickets to see ‘Rent’ in Fresno, but not online

The Broadway musical “Rent” will be at the Saroyan Theatre next month as part of Broadway in Fresno’s 2018-2019 season.
The two performances, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7, are part of the play’s 20th anniversary tour. In keeping with history and tradition, tickets in the first rows of the orchestra section are being made available for $25, though not without a catch.
The tickets are available only at the Saroyan Theatre box office and only on the day of the performance. They can only be bought in person, starting two hour before showtime with a two-ticket limit.
This is a tradition that began in New York in 1996, when the show moved from a small downtown theater (where it had a sold-out run) to Broadway. The producers now continue the tradition in each city the show stops.
The Broadway in Fresno’s season started with runs of “The Lion King” and “The King and I” and will end with “Wicked” and “Something Rotten.”
