That Pink concert next spring won’t be happening after all. Here’s why.

Pink was scheduled to play Save Mart Center on the second leg of her Beautiful Trauma world tour; was being the operative word.
The April 15 concert has been canceled due to a scheduling change. Tickets holders have been notifed.
Tickets for the show went on sale in May, around a week before she was slated to perform at the arena on the first leg of the tour.
Pink also played Fresno in 2014 for her Truth About Love Tour.
While several of the 37 dates announced for next year will be return stops (Los Angeles, Portland and New York also will get concerts in 2019) the singer also is hitting places she skipped on the first leg, including Sacramento and San Jose. She’ll play Golden One Center on April 10 and SAP Center on April 17. She’s also added European dates in the summer.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Pink 2019 tour dates
March 1, 2019 — Sunrise, FL
March 3, 2019 — Tampa, FL
March 5, 2019 — Jacksonville, FL
March 7, 2019 — Columbia, SC
March 9, 2019 — Charlotte, NC
March 10, 2019 — Nashville, TN
March 12, 2019 — Atlanta, GA
March 14, 2019 — Birmingham, AL
March 16, 2019 — Bossier City, LA
March 17, 2019 — New Orleans, LA
March 19, 2019 — Houston, TX
March 21, 2019 — San Antonio, TX
March 23, 2019 — Oklahoma City, OK
March 24, 2019 — Dallas, TX
March 30, 201 — Denver, CO
April 03, 2019 — Salt Lake City, UT
April 05, 2019 — Vancouver, Canada
April 06, 2019 — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada
April 08, 2019 — Portland, OR
April 10, 2019 — Sacramento, CA
April 12, 2019 — Las Vegas, NV
April 17, 2019 — San Jose, CA
April 19, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA
April 26, 2019 — Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
April 27, 2019 — Detroit, MI
April 30, 2019 — Indianapolis, IN
May 02, 2019 — Milwaukee, WI
May 04, 2019 — Fargo, ND
May 05, 2019 — St Paul, MN
May 07, 2019 — Omaha, NE
May 09, 2019 — Lexington, KY
May 11, 2019 — Columbus, OH
May 13, 2019 — Toronto, Canada
May 14, 2019 — Air Canada Centre Toronto, Canada
May 17, 2019 — Bell Centre Montreal, Canada
May 18, 2019 — Montreal, Canada
May 21, 2019 — New York, NY
May 22, 2019 — Madison Square Garden New York, NY
June 16, 2019 — Johan Cruijff Stadium Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 18, 2019 — RDS Dublin, Ireland
June 20, 2019 — Principality Stadium Cardiff, United Kingdom
June 22, 2019 — Hampden Park Glasgow, United Kingdom
June 25, 2019 — Anfield Stadium Liverpool, United Kingdom
June 27, 2019 — Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, Belgium
June 29, 2019 — Wembley Stadium London, United Kingdom
June 30, 2019 — Wembley Stadium London, United Kingdom
July 03, 2019 — La Defense Arena Paris, France
July 05, 2019 — Rhein Energie Stadion Cologne, Germany
July 06, 2019 — Rhein Energie Stadion Cologne, Germany
July 08, 2019 — Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
July 10, 2019 — Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart, Germany
July 12, 2019 — HDI Arena Hannover, Germany
July 14, 2019 — Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
July 20, 2019 — PGE Narodowy Stadium Warsaw, Poland
July 22, 2019 — Commerzbank Arena Frankfurt, Germany
July 24, 2019 — Ernst Happel Stadium Wien, Austria
July 26, 2019 — Olympiastadion Munchen München, Germany
July 27, 2019 —Olympiastadion Munchen München, Germany
July 30, 2019 — Letzigrund Stadium Zürich, Switzerland
Aug. 03, 2019 — Tele2 Arena Stockholm, Sweden
Comments