That Pink concert next spring won’t be happening after all. Here’s why.

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

May 03, 2018 09:06 AM

Pink was scheduled to play Save Mart Center on the second leg of her Beautiful Trauma world tour; was being the operative word.

The April 15 concert has been canceled due to a scheduling change. Tickets holders have been notifed.

Tickets for the show went on sale in May, around a week before she was slated to perform at the arena on the first leg of the tour.

Pink also played Fresno in 2014 for her Truth About Love Tour.

While several of the 37 dates announced for next year will be return stops (Los Angeles, Portland and New York also will get concerts in 2019) the singer also is hitting places she skipped on the first leg, including Sacramento and San Jose. She’ll play Golden One Center on April 10 and SAP Center on April 17. She’s also added European dates in the summer.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Pink 2019 tour dates

  • March 1, 2019 — Sunrise, FL

  • March 3, 2019 — Tampa, FL

  • March 5, 2019 — Jacksonville, FL

  • March 7, 2019 — Columbia, SC

  • March 9, 2019 — Charlotte, NC

  • March 10, 2019 — Nashville, TN

  • March 12, 2019 — Atlanta, GA

  • March 14, 2019 — Birmingham, AL

  • March 16, 2019 — Bossier City, LA

  • March 17, 2019 — New Orleans, LA

  • March 19, 2019 — Houston, TX

  • March 21, 2019 — San Antonio, TX

  • March 23, 2019 — Oklahoma City, OK

  • March 24, 2019 — Dallas, TX

  • March 30, 201 — Denver, CO

  • April 03, 2019 — Salt Lake City, UT

  • April 05, 2019 — Vancouver, Canada

  • April 06, 2019 — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada

  • April 08, 2019 — Portland, OR

  • April 10, 2019 — Sacramento, CA

  • April 12, 2019 — Las Vegas, NV

  • April 17, 2019 — San Jose, CA

  • April 19, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA

  • April 26, 2019 — Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

  • April 27, 2019 — Detroit, MI

  • April 30, 2019 — Indianapolis, IN

  • May 02, 2019 — Milwaukee, WI

  • May 04, 2019 — Fargo, ND

  • May 05, 2019 — St Paul, MN

  • May 07, 2019 — Omaha, NE

  • May 09, 2019 — Lexington, KY

  • May 11, 2019 — Columbus, OH

  • May 13, 2019 — Toronto, Canada

  • May 14, 2019 — Air Canada Centre Toronto, Canada

  • May 17, 2019 — Bell Centre Montreal, Canada

  • May 18, 2019 — Montreal, Canada

  • May 21, 2019 — New York, NY

  • May 22, 2019 — Madison Square Garden New York, NY

  • June 16, 2019 — Johan Cruijff Stadium Amsterdam, Netherlands

  • June 18, 2019 — RDS Dublin, Ireland

  • June 20, 2019 — Principality Stadium Cardiff, United Kingdom

  • June 22, 2019 — Hampden Park Glasgow, United Kingdom

  • June 25, 2019 — Anfield Stadium Liverpool, United Kingdom

  • June 27, 2019 — Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, Belgium

  • June 29, 2019 — Wembley Stadium London, United Kingdom

  • June 30, 2019 — Wembley Stadium London, United Kingdom

  • July 03, 2019 — La Defense Arena Paris, France

  • July 05, 2019 — Rhein Energie Stadion Cologne, Germany

  • July 06, 2019 — Rhein Energie Stadion Cologne, Germany

  • July 08, 2019 — Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany

  • July 10, 2019 — Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart, Germany

  • July 12, 2019 — HDI Arena Hannover, Germany

  • July 14, 2019 — Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany

  • July 20, 2019 — PGE Narodowy Stadium Warsaw, Poland

  • July 22, 2019 — Commerzbank Arena Frankfurt, Germany

  • July 24, 2019 — Ernst Happel Stadium Wien, Austria

  • July 26, 2019 — Olympiastadion Munchen München, Germany

  • July 27, 2019 —Olympiastadion Munchen München, Germany

  • July 30, 2019 — Letzigrund Stadium Zürich, Switzerland

  • Aug. 03, 2019 — Tele2 Arena Stockholm, Sweden

