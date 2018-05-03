How much does Pink love Fresno? She'll be back next year on her Beautiful Trauma tour

Pink is scheduled to play Save Mart Center later this month.
And also next year, which shows the extent of the pop singer's connection to fans in the area.
Pink just announced the second leg of her Beautiful Trauma world tour will stop at the Fresno arena April 15, 2019. Tickets for the show will go on sale May 11 and be available at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Various pre-sales start Tuesday, May 8. See ticketmaster for a complete list.
This follows the current leg of the show, which will be at the arena May 22. There are a limited number of tickets still available. Pink also played Fresno in 2014 for her Truth About Love Tour.
While several of the 37 dates announced for next year will be return stops (Los Angeles, Portland and New York also will get concerts in 2019) the singer also is hitting places she skipped on the current leg, including Sacramento and San Jose. She'll play Golden One Center on April 10 and SAP Center on April 17.
Pink 2019 Tour Dates
- March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
- March 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- March 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- March 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- March 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
- March 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- March 16 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
- March 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- March 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
- March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
- April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- April 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- April 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- April 15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- April 17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
- April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
- April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- May 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
- May 4 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
- May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- May 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
- May 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
- May 17 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre
- May 18 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre
- May 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
