Another Fresno newscaster lands at a Los Angeles TV station

ABC30 morning Action News Midday anchor Tony Cabrera announced on Facebook Thursday that he is leaving ABC30 and will be working for ABC7 in Los Angeles. His last day at ABC30 was on Friday. Tony Cabrera's ABC30 Facebook

Make it four.

ABC30 morning and Action News Midday anchor Tony Cabrera announced on Facebook on Thursday that he is leaving the Fresno television station and will be working for ABC7 in Los Angeles, reuniting with two of his former colleagues from Fresno, Veronica Miracle and Brianna Ruffalo.

Chris Alvarez also recently left ABC30 and took over as sports anchor and reporter at ABC7 in the Bay Area after four years with the Fresno station. He started working Aug. 5.

Cabrera bid farewell Friday morning and was emotional when he told viewers of his future plans.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The viewers stand out to him the most.

“Very hard.,” Cabrera said. “They invest so much in us. Many people watch every single morning — they’re so loyal. They’re also very supportive. I’ve received so much love and support from the Central Valley. It wasn’t just directed towards me, but also my family and I truly appreciate that.”

Before joining ABC30, Cabrera worked in Santa Barbara at CBS KCOY-12 and FOX-11 as a morning anchor.

He began working at ABC30 in May 2016 as a weekend morning anchor. He lived in Reedley, across the street from his grandmother, Kathleen Kelley. Breaking the news to her was hard for him.

“She was the first to know,” he said. “It was so hard to tell her because of how close we’ve become in these last couple of years. She has us over for dinner every Tuesday night and has the extended family over her house almost every Friday night. Although she’s sad to see us leave, she’s super excited because she knows how big this is for me and my family. We promised we’d visit often.”

Cabrera said his first day is set for Oct. 28 as a reporter for the Orange County Bureau.

This will be the third time he’s returned to ABC7. He was a production assistant when he was attending USC. He was also a producer for the entertainment show “On The Red Carpet.”

Miracle left in August 2017 after spending three years as a general assignment reporter in Fresno.

Ruffalo spent 2 1/2 years doing weather and reporting with ABC30. She left Fresno in late August.